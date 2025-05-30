Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Incyte has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

