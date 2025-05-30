Head-To-Head Survey: Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) & Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Free Report) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abliva AB (publ) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) N/A -117.92% -102.44% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -30.18% -212.04% -27.96%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Abliva AB (publ) has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $10,000.00 1,128.43 -$9.01 million N/A N/A Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $1.60 billion 0.74 -$43.96 million ($1.85) -21.62

Abliva AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats Abliva AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ), a clinical-stage biotech company, develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical study for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Nefecon (TARPEYO/Kinpeygo), an oral formulation of budesonide to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead compound is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for solid tumors and Alport Syndrome. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

