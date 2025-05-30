Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $400.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $274.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wingstop from $319.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.43.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WING stock opened at $340.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.00. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,711 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Wingstop by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

