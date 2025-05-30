Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $228.70 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average is $176.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

