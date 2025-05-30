SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 44,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $529,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 723,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,676,108. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,554.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

