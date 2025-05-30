Generac’s (GNRC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

GNRC stock opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. Generac has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $90,913,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after acquiring an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $49,313,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

