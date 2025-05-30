Susquehanna Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.