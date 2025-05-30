Oppenheimer Downgrades Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Prothena from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Prothena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Prothena Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.11. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 4,626.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

