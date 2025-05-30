Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9%

FI stock opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.55. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

