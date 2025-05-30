Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

