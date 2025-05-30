Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ATMU opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

