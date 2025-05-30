Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $86.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $404,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,987.20. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,283,645.60. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,588 shares of company stock worth $3,950,907 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ciena by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

