Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on June 2nd (NASDAQ:TVACU)

Texas Ventures Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:TVACU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, June 2nd. Texas Ventures Acquisition III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Trading Up 0.1%
TVACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Texas Ventures Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
About Texas Ventures Acquisition III
