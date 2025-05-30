JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Price

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

WESCO International stock opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.23. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

