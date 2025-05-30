Truist Financial Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $9.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,625,000 after buying an additional 2,813,568 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after buying an additional 2,331,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,258,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 1,537,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

