Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,813,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,744,000. Meritage Group LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

