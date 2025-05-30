Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BLNK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

BLNK stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.34. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

