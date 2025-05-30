JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $38.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $768,861.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,750. This trade represents a 27.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,625. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,918,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,002,000 after acquiring an additional 234,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,418,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,875,000 after acquiring an additional 142,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,322,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,578,000 after acquiring an additional 966,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

