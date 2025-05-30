Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Defi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
