Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Defi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Defi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DEFT

Defi Technologies Stock Performance

Defi Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ DEFT opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Defi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83.

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.