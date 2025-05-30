Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $361.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. UBS Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $297.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.