DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBVT. Wall Street Zen raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DBV Technologies from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBVT

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $241.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.66.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%. Equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.