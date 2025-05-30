Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:DG opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316,005 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $6,158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.