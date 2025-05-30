Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Melius upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

NYSE LUV opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other news, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,944. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

