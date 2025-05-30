HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2027 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Prothena from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Prothena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $252.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Prothena by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4,626.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

