Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Society Pass Trading Down 6.5%

Society Pass stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 431.98% and a negative net margin of 171.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

