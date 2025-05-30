Globus Medical’s (GMED) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $9,922,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $11,995,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $6,132,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.