Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.04 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

