Block (NYSE:XYZ) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Block in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

Block stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.29. Block has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $70,967.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,185.76. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,305.52. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,126 shares of company stock worth $3,377,568 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Block stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

