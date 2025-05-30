Insider Buying: Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Insider Purchases £203,500 in Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) insider Francis Salway acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £203,500 ($274,665.95).

Picton Property Income stock opened at GBX 77.70 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £420.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.99. Picton Property Income Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 59.54 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.90 ($1.05).

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £718 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2024).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

