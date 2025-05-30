Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Insider Acquires £15,074.54 in Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) insider Helen Beck purchased 20,371 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £15,074.54 ($20,346.25).

Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 77.70 ($1.05) on Friday. Picton Property Income Limited has a one year low of GBX 59.54 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 77.90 ($1.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 EPS for the current year.

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £718 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2024).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

