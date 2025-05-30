Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT) Insider Purchases £39,669.76 in Stock

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 30,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £39,669.76 ($53,542.66).

Mobius Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.82. The company has a market cap of £148.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Mobius Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 107.70 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.01 ($2.01).

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 81.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Mobius Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

