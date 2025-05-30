Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $8.05.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 124,794 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth $108,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth $111,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

