Stock Repurchase Program Approved by Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Board

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.26. Canaan has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAN. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canaan from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

