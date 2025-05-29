Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, Rivian Automotive, Plug Power, Baidu, Lucid Group, and Vale are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, or support of electric vehicles (EVs), including automakers, battery producers, charging-station operators, and key materials suppliers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing EV sector, which is driven by government regulations, technological advances, and shifting consumer preferences toward cleaner transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $361.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,928,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,413,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,099,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,220. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 12,812,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,235,463. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,215,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,867,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $961.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 45,095,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,403,821. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 12,758,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,714,015. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

