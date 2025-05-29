Promising Utility Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, AutoZone, and CenterPoint Energy are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, gas, water and sewage treatment. Because these firms typically operate in regulated markets with stable demand, they tend to exhibit lower volatility and offer consistent dividend payouts. Investors often include utility stocks in their portfolios for steady income and risk mitigation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.52. 59,978,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,451,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.93 and its 200 day moving average is $333.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,455. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,788,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,675,086. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO traded up $75.85 on Wednesday, hitting $3,771.51. 103,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,694.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,457.18.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 9,425,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

