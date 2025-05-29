Collective Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:CRM opened at $275.07 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

