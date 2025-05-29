Oil Stocks To Consider – May 28th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Chevron, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, AutoZone, and United States Steel are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of petroleum products. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the oil industry’s profitability and price swings, which are driven by factors such as global supply and demand, geopolitical events and regulatory changes. They range from large integrated oil majors to smaller independent producers and service firms supporting the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.86. 6,613,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,511,087. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $443.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 17,792,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average of $150.94. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,024.07. 377,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,418. The company has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $889.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $975.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.05. 2,130,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,688. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average is $167.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $394.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $81.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,776.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,346. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,694.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,457.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

