Rempart Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 5.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,534,000. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:JPM opened at $263.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $732.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

