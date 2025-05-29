Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $540.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.