Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

QQQ opened at $518.91 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.03. The stock has a market cap of $325.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

