Avant Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,265,000. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $406,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $590.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $558.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.