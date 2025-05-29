Avant Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,265,000. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $406,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $590.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $558.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

