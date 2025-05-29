Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $275.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.16 and its 200 day moving average is $305.79. The stock has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

