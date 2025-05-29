Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Netflix stock opened at $1,208.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,050.92 and its 200 day moving average is $969.04. The company has a market capitalization of $514.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

