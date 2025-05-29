Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $11.40 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

