The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $306.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

