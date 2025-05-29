Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average is $150.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

