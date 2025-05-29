Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,068 shares of company stock worth $8,418,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

