Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 220 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61. The company has a market capitalization of $458.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.