Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

