Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes $181,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.