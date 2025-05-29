Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes $181,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
